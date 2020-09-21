Hyderabad resumes direct air connectivity with Qatar

By Sruthi Vibhavari Published: 21st September 2020 4:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport on Monday announced that it is reconnected with the peninsular Arab country of Qatar under ‘air transport bubbles.’ The Union government, in its efforts to restart commercial passenger services, built “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements”, which are temporary arrangements between two countries.

The airport authorities revealed in a statement that the Qatar Airways now connects Hyderabad with Doha, the capital city of Qatar, weekly twice every Saturday and Sunday. Qatar Airways resumed its operations from 13th September onwards.

In addition to this, the Airport also resumed services to United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the resumption of Etihad Airways between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE. The connectivity recommenced from 20th September and is available thrice a week, every Thursday, Friday and Sunday. International carriers like Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have already reconnected UAE.

READ:  Telangana theater employees urge government to reopen theatres for sake of livelihoods

Mr. Karthik Viswanathan, Area Sales Manager – South Asia Sub Continent, Qatar Airways, said: “We are extremely pleased to resume flights to Hyderabad, especially in this distinct case of an air bubble between the two countries. This clearly shows our airline’s resilience during this crisis and unwavering commitment to our passengers to reunite them with their loved ones.”

Ms. Neerja Bhatia, Vice President India Sub Continent, Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of scheduled services connecting Hyderabad to more cities across our global network. Over the last few months, we have seized every opportunity to improve our processes, review our product offering, and to undertake the biggest fleet maintenance programme in our history. We are tremendously grateful to our customers and partners for their continued loyalty. Our priority is to provide our guests with a secure and hygienic flying environment to ensure their safety and peace of mind when traveling.”

READ:  Heavy rains bring city to grinding halt
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close