Hyderabad resumes direct air connectivity with Qatar

Hyderabad: The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport on Monday announced that it is reconnected with the peninsular Arab country of Qatar under ‘air transport bubbles.’ The Union government, in its efforts to restart commercial passenger services, built “Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements”, which are temporary arrangements between two countries.

The airport authorities revealed in a statement that the Qatar Airways now connects Hyderabad with Doha, the capital city of Qatar, weekly twice every Saturday and Sunday. Qatar Airways resumed its operations from 13th September onwards.

In addition to this, the Airport also resumed services to United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the resumption of Etihad Airways between Hyderabad and Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE. The connectivity recommenced from 20th September and is available thrice a week, every Thursday, Friday and Sunday. International carriers like Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia have already reconnected UAE.

Mr. Karthik Viswanathan, Area Sales Manager – South Asia Sub Continent, Qatar Airways, said: “We are extremely pleased to resume flights to Hyderabad, especially in this distinct case of an air bubble between the two countries. This clearly shows our airline’s resilience during this crisis and unwavering commitment to our passengers to reunite them with their loved ones.”

Ms. Neerja Bhatia, Vice President India Sub Continent, Etihad Airways, said: “We are delighted to announce the return of scheduled services connecting Hyderabad to more cities across our global network. Over the last few months, we have seized every opportunity to improve our processes, review our product offering, and to undertake the biggest fleet maintenance programme in our history. We are tremendously grateful to our customers and partners for their continued loyalty. Our priority is to provide our guests with a secure and hygienic flying environment to ensure their safety and peace of mind when traveling.”