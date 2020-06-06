Hyderabad: Revenue inspector arrested under corruption charges

Hyderabad: Shaikpet Mandal office, revenue officer, Nagarjun Rddy, arrested under corruption charges by the the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Telangana on Saturday.

According to the sources the ACB caught the revenue inspector accepting the bribe, he had demanded Rs. 30 lakh and caught taking Rs. 15 lakh. Along with him in the same Sub-inspector Ravinder Nayak took Rs. 1.5 lakh after demanding more than Rs. 3 lakh.

