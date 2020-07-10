Hyderabad: Revolutionary poet Mohammed Nisar succumbs to COVID

Hyderabad: Singer, poet and activist of Telangana, Mohammed Nisar succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

56-year-old, Nisar hailed from Nalgonda. He was an employee of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and worked as Controller at the Miyapur depot. He was also a member of Praja Natya Mandali, an organisation of revolutionary singers.

TSRTC Employees Union Secretary Raji Reddy informed that Nisar complained of shortness of breath and had other COVID19 symptoms. After giving treatment at a private hospital he was referred to Gandhi Hospital. He died at Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The News Minute quoted Mr Raji Reddy as saying, “His family told us that he was in dire need of a ventilator as he was having breath issues, but he could not avail it which led to his death.”

Several prominent personalities of politics and literary circles including Communist Party of India (CPI) Secretary Narayana expressed grief over the death of Nisar and recalled his contribution in the Telangana movement.

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao also issued a statement expressing his condolences on the demise of Nisar.

Nisar penned several songs, the latest one being a song about the coronavirus and its disastrous implications on the lives of the working class people which Nisar wrote during the lockdown in March.

The poet is survived by his wife and three children.