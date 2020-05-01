Hyderabad: RPF distributes ration kits to auto-rickshaw drivers

Hyderabad: Looking at auto-rickshaw drivers who have lost their daily earnings since was countrywide lockdown implemented last month, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Hyderabad (Nampally) Railway Station from their personal savings on Friday distributed food grains bags to all 30 auto rickshaw drivers at their Nampally Railway Station.





Railway Protection Force officers presenting ration kits to auto-rickshaw drivers on Friday in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media personnel, MJ Chowdary Inspector RPF, said, “Due to lockdown our officers have observed that many auto-rickshaw drivers who are providing service from years at the station have lost their savings and now they are did not left with money to purchase a one-time meal, that’s why the RPF of Hyderabad Railway Station have decided to help them through our own personnel savings.”

The food grains bag includes 5 kg rice, 3 kg wheat flour and 2 kg Dal, and chili powder, salt. Sarwar Khan, ASI, Syed Rasheed HC, and other offices from RPF were present on the occasion.

