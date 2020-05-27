Hyderabad: RTC buses not to ply on city routes till further notice

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will not resume its service on the routes in Hyderabad until further notice is issued.

TSRTC not to ply on city routes

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Telangana State, KCR said that from Thursday, TSRTC will start its full-fledged operations in the entire State except Hyderabad.

Stating that the coronavirus cases have not increased drastically despite lockdown relaxation, TS CM urged people to follow physical distancing norms.

KCR urges people not to panic

Giving the assurance to the people of Telangana, CM said that Government is in a position to handle the outbreak of the disease. He also urged people not to panic.

KCR also held a meeting at Pragathi Bhavan to review the situation of the State after the relaxation of lockdown.

