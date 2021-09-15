Hyderabad: SBM inaugurates ‘Mobile Ghusl vehicles’ for last rites

Ghusl vehicles which can enable them to perform final rites, including giving a ghusl to the dead and taking them to the graveyard.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 15th September 2021 8:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: SBM inaugurated 'Mobile Ghusl vehicles' for final journey
Photo: Supplied

Hyderabad: The Safa Baitul Maal Educational Welfare and Charitable Trust has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind facility called ‘Mobile Ghusl vehicle’ (ablution vehicles) in the city. Ablution vehicles which can enable them to perform final rites, including giving a ghusl (last bath) to the dead and taking them to the graveyard.

“Many Muslims in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are living in rented houses or apartments following which they are struggling to perform Ghusl which is one of the important rituals before the burial,” says Maulana Gayas Ahmed Rashadi, who heads the SBM.

‘Mobile Ghusl vehicle- Aakhri Safar’ facility includes:

  • Hot-water facility
  • Overhead (fresh water) and underfloor (waste) water tanks
  • Sanitization machine on board
  • Shower facility for Ghusl
  • Seating space for ten people when transporting to the graveyard.

Everyone can avail this facility- it will be free-of-cost to the needy people and will be charged for wealthy ones.

MS Education Academy

To avail this facility can reach on the given contact numbers and can visit the official website.

Contact 1
Contact 2

Safa Baitul Maal is an NGO based in Hyderabad and spread across 10 states in India, functioning in the direct supervision of scholars.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button