Hyderabad: SBM inaugurates ‘Mobile Ghusl vehicles’ for last rites

Hyderabad: The Safa Baitul Maal Educational Welfare and Charitable Trust has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind facility called ‘Mobile Ghusl vehicle’ (ablution vehicles) in the city. Ablution vehicles which can enable them to perform final rites, including giving a ghusl (last bath) to the dead and taking them to the graveyard.

“Many Muslims in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are living in rented houses or apartments following which they are struggling to perform Ghusl which is one of the important rituals before the burial,” says Maulana Gayas Ahmed Rashadi, who heads the SBM.

‘Mobile Ghusl vehicle- Aakhri Safar’ facility includes:

Hot-water facility

Overhead (fresh water) and underfloor (waste) water tanks

Sanitization machine on board

Shower facility for Ghusl

Seating space for ten people when transporting to the graveyard.

Everyone can avail this facility- it will be free-of-cost to the needy people and will be charged for wealthy ones.

To avail this facility can reach on the given contact numbers and can visit the official website.

Safa Baitul Maal is an NGO based in Hyderabad and spread across 10 states in India, functioning in the direct supervision of scholars.