Hyderabad: Schools in dilemma as seasonal diseases rise

By News Desk|   Edited by Sameer  |   Published: 22nd September 2021 8:59 am IST
Majority of parents oppose reopening schools
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Rise in seasonal diseases is being witnessed in Hyderabad due to the rainy season in the city.

The schools are worried as most of the children who are attending the classes are showing symptoms of running nose, cold, and cough. The teachers are facing difficulties in deciding whether to allow such students to attend the classes amid the threat of the third wave of COVID-19.

As per the instruction issued by the Education Department to the educational institutions, students who are showing symptoms such as fever, cold, or cough should be immediately sent back home.

As school authorities are struggling to ensure social distancing especially during lunch break, the majority of the government teachers are of the opinion that classes should be held with 50 percent of attendance.

