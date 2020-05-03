Hyderabad: Scores of migrants stage protest at Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Tolichowki cross roads after scores of of migrant workers gathered on wee hours of Sunday with a demand they shall be sent back to their native places immediately. However police reached spot assured of necessary help.

Many migrant workers who are staying at different under construction sites in and around Shaikpet area suddenly arrived at Tolichowki X roads on Sunday morning. They staged a sit in protest on the road and demanded the authorities to make arrangements to send them back to their native places immediately.

On recieving information about gathering of Humayunnagar police reached the spot and counselled them. The police officials informed migrants that Governmnent is arranging special trains for them in phase wife manner and they will be also sent back soon.

After police assurance the migrant workers dispersed and recorded their details with the police.

Migrant protest at Tolichowki pic.twitter.com/nK7WDQ63Nk — Minhaj Adnan (@MinhajAdnan1) May 3, 2020

