Hyderabad: Secunderabad Club manager killed in accident at Madhapur

Hyderabad: An alleged case of drunken driving has come to the fore after a man in a Mercedes Benz car claimed the life of Secunderabad Club manager Gautam Dev while his wife was injured.

The accident occurred at the Cyber Towers junction in Madhapur on Thursday midnight.

According to Madhapur Police, on November 12, a speeding Mercedes Benz rammed into a two-wheeler proceeding towards Kondapur from Madhapur.

The person who was driving the two-wheeler -Gautam Dev succumbed on the spot and his wife Swetha Sravani received severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

The police have booked a case of culpable homicide against the car driver Kasi Vishwanath and have detained him.