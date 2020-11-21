Hyderabad: Security guard’s son gets free medical seats after qualifying NEET

Hyderabad: After securing a top rank in the NEET 2020, the son of a security guard from Hyderabad’s Nacharam will soon be living his childhood dream. Mohammed Dilshad Khan has done his parents proud by securing a top rank in the NEET exam, the results of which were declared last month. With the state rank of 2500, he has now secured a free medical seat in the state quota.

Dilshad said he has been dreaming of becoming a doctor since childhood and wants to become a cardiologist.“I have been struggling from childhood for the studies and worked hard to reach here. I want to see my parents happy and proud,” said Dilshad.

His father, Mohammed Ismail Khan, has been working as a security guard to make the ends meet.