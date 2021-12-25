Hyderabad: Seven-foot over bridges to be inaugurated soon

Hyderabad: Pedestrians crossing congested roads at city intersections can breathe a sigh of relief. Seven foot over bridges (FoBs) are set to open this month, with others under construction at other congested intersections across Hyderabad city.

The open-to-the-public FoBs are in the Charminar, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, and Kukatpally zones of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). While all FoBs have a lift, some will also have escalators, which will be installed at key spots.

Meanwhile, construction on ten more locations is progressing quickly, with a target date of February 2022 for completion, according to a GHMC spokesperson. “The original intention was to open 17 FoBs by the end of the year, but there was a delay for a variety of reasons,” he explained.

The high traffic flow on these stretches made crossing the roads during peak and non-peak hours very difficult for pedestrians.

The local authority is also creating traffic islands and renovating other intersections in addition to the FoBs. The GHMC planned the construction of 90 intersections, of which 70 have already been built and the others are in various states of completion.

These pedestrian facilities will provide a transit system for people crossing roadways, in addition to reducing car congestion. The intersection at Nanakramguda Rotary, the Y Junction at Sainikpuri, the Silicon T-Junction, and Yousufguda are just a few of the places where construction will start shortly.