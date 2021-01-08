Hyderabad: Seven people arrested for killing fruit vendor over Rs 10

Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested on Thursday for the murder of 34-year-old fruit vendor Shakiv Ali in Hyderabad.

The crime took place on January 1 in Pragathi Nagar when an argument broke between Md Naseem, one of the accused, and the fruit vendor over a payment issue. Ali had asked for an extra ten rupees, which Naseem denied and this lead to a heated argument between the two. Naseem later called six of his friends to the spot and thrashed Ali brutally, reported Times of India.

Ali was severely injured and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital on January 3.

This is not the first case of a vendor being beaten to death in Hyderabad. In December 2020, a 48-year-old vegetable vendor Babu was beaten to death in LB Nagar for not lending money to an accused.