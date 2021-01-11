Hyderabad shall be an important center for Inter City Smart Bus Service

Hyderabad: Road travel from Hyderabad is not only easy for southern states but also to Maharashtra state. Hyderabad is also gaining importance as Intercity Rail Yatri’s smart bus service center. The city is also developing as a ‘multi-model Intercity Mobility platform’ in the southern region for Rail Yatris and smart bus travelers.

“Intercity Smart Bus Service of Delhi has 84 intercity smart busses out of which 40% is in the Southern region. Hyderabad expected to become a big center for this service. The road connectivity is not only limited to only Telangana and AP region but it extends to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. There is a great demand for bus service on Hyderabad and Mumbai sector”.

Swapnil Tripathi, the Chief Business Officer of ‘Intercity Rail Yatra’ informed that his company is planning to increase threefold the number of vehicles which shall be 250 to 300 buses of which 40% will be plying in the South. Hyderabad shall be an important center for this service.

“The ‘Intercity Rail Yatra’ shall maintain a high standard of cleanliness and safety precautions. The buses shall be provided with an app-based digital locking which shall indicate the body temperature of the driver and the captain”, Tripathi said.

“Sanitized Private Cabins with digitized key are provided. These cabins are available in sleep as well as seating mode to enable the passengers to maintain social distancing. The past year was full of challenges. In view of the new challenges and requirements, surveys were carried out to fulfill the requirements needed for Expansion,” Tripathi said.