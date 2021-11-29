Hyderabad: ‘Sham-e-Sufi’ to be held at Deccan Park on December 1

Hyderabad: The MA&UD and Tourism department of the Telangana government in collaboration with Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation is all set to host a musical evening called ‘Sham-e-Sufi’ at Deccan Park, Quli Qutub Shah tombs on December 1. Renowned Sufi singer from Madhya Pradesh, Munawwar Masoom will be headlining the event.

Known for his intense, powerful, and energetic style, Munawwar Masoom draws inspiration from Amir Khusrau and considers Sufiyana to be his religion. He is known for his renditions of lyrics of Amir Khusrau and Sufi Kalam and has been honoured with Fakr-e-Madhya Pradesh by the state’s government.

Moreover, Masoom has performed at various major events and will be putting on a display of true Sufi singing for the public on Wednesday.

The musical evening will be held at the Deccan Park which has been developed by Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority and is located adjacent to Quli Qutub Shah tombs. It has a landscape view of the modern city with a scenic view of tombs, and Golconda fort. A 500-seater amphitheatre has also been developed for the event in question.