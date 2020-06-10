Hyderabad: Shop sees no customers after lockdown

Hyderabad: Although the state government gave relaxation in lockdown norms, shops in the business market are seen to be closed.

Since March 22, the day the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi had called for nation-wide Janata Curfew, all the shops in the country have been closed.

On March 24, the central government ordered a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days, limiting movement of India’s vast population.

The government has subsequently extended the lockdown twice while relaxing some restrictions in areas which were not a hot spot for the virus.

While the lockdown has affected the livelihoods of many, the small business traders have been hit the most.

With the announcement of further relaxation from the Centre, several shops like bakeries, photocopiers, two-wheeler workshops, puncture repair, and stationery shops are all open in the city.

Traders who are doing business in rented shops are closing their business.

As the markets are empty with no customers, many traders of the twin city have decided to close their shop as they face huge loss to their business.

Not only the shops in the old city are closed but big complexes of trading in the new city also face the same condition.

One of a traders said that it is believed that, it will take more 6 to 8 months for the normalcy in the city.

“We cannot afford the rent of the shop without business, so we are forced to close our shop.”

“Till lockdown, no one asked for the rent but as we open our shops the owners are asking us to pay rent for the same. How can we pay the rent for the past two months without any business?” asked a trader.

