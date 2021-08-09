Hyderabad: SIT cops attempt to serve summons to cleric daughters

Hyderabad: Mild tension gripped Saidabad on Monday after a team of Special Investigation Team (SIT) of city police tried to serve summons to cleric daughters in an alleged case of sedition.

A team of SIT led by sub-inspector Vijay Kumar visited the residence of cleric Maulana Abdul Aleem Islahi and tried to serve summons to his daughters.

On November 14,2019 a group of women belonging to Saidabad have organized congregational prayers against Ayodhya’s Supreme Court verdict.

The Saidabad police took a suo-moto action against the women for their alleged inciting remarks and slogans during a prayer programme held at Eidgah Ujale Shah Sahab and booked a sedition case.

Two daughters of Muslim cleric Maulana Abdul Islahi, Shabista and Zille Huma were booked for organizing special congregation in November 2019 against Ayodhya’s Supreme Court verdict.

Meanwhile Maulana Islahi has condemned the police action and alleged that his family has been a victim of police and administration harassment for many decades.

“The women were being summoned for investigation purposes but the women refused to accept the summons” said an SIT official.