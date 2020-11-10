Hyderabad: Six migrant workers from Jharkhand killed in road accident

Hyderabad: Six migrant workers were killed and four others seriously injured in a ghastly road accident in the early hours of Tuesday, the police said. The accident occurred on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) expressway near Patancheru in Sangareddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

As many as 10 carpenters from Jharkhand, were travelling from Hyderabad to their native places, on Mumbai highway in a sports utility vehicle with Delhi registration (DL5 CE 5176), when a speeding van, believed to be DCM Toyota, hit their vehicle from behind at Patigram village near Patancheru.

“Due to the impact, their SUV lost control and overturned, killing six persons on the spot. The van that hit the SUV did not stop, but we could find parts of it on the road,” Patancheru inspector Rami Reddy said to the local reporters.

Five of the deceased were identified as Kamalesh Lohare, Hari Lohare, Pramod Buhare, Vinod Buhare and Pavan Kumar – all from Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The identity of the sixth person is yet to be established.

Four others – Pramod Kumar, Arjun, Anand Kumar and Chandra Vamsi – all from Gorakhpur in Jharkhand, who sustained grievous injuries were shifted to the government hospital at Patancheru, the inspector said.

Further details are awaited.