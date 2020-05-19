Hyderabad: Snatchers steal Lawyer’s mobile phone in old city

Hyderabad: With the relaxation in the lockdown the criminals have become active and started resorting to crimes in Hyderabad. In a fresh incident two unknown persons snatched away Lawyer’s mobile phone in Chandrayangutta area of old city.

On wee hours of May 19 , Hamed Ahmed Jabri an Advocate and resident of Chandrayangutta came outside his house for smoking a cigarette, mean while two unknown persons came on two wheeler and stopped near him. They requested Jabri to provide the petrol for them since the petrol in their bike has exhausted.

The advocate helped them by giving petrol from his vehicle,in the meantime they had asked his cell phone to make a emergency phone call, once he handed over the mobile, two motorcycle borne snatchers started fleeing away with the mobile phone.

when he resisted their attempt, then they also attacked the Advocate. Basing on the complaint Chandrayangutta police have registered a case and taken up investigation.

The police sources told that, CCTV footage are being verified to identify the snatchers.

