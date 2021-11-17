Hyderabad: Special drive for revisions in voters’ list to be held on Nov 27, 28

Hyderabad: Special drive for revisions in voters’ list of Hyderabadi residents is scheduled to be held on November 27 and 28.

In the drive, apart from requests for correction in details such as an address, surname, age, etc., applications for the enrolment of new voters can be submitted.

The drive will revise electoral rolls of 15 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Telangana Today reported.

Before applying for any correction, residents can check their details on the draft voters’ list uploaded on the CEO Telangana website (click here).

Citizens who have attained the age of 18 years on or before January 1, 2021, are eligible to apply for the voter ID card. The applicants need to submit Form 6.

New enrolment will be done by booth-level officers along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials.