Hyderabad: Spurt in pneumonia cases due to change of weather

Hyderabad: A sharp increase has been witnessed in pneumonia cases in twin cities due to change in weather. The number of patients is likely to increase during the current week.

According to the medical experts, all the signs of cold, cough, fever and body pain are not the symptoms of coronavirus, so patients should consult the doctors about their sickness. This precautionary measure is necessary as in case they are infected with coronavirus they should not infect others.

The doctors advice the patient that instead of resorting to home remedies they should immediately visit a doctor to get proper diagnosis about their sickness.

The medical experts believe that the trend of people to overlook infections has decreased. But still, they believe, there is a need to create awareness among them to seek treatment in case of their infection.

There is a hike in the number of patients suffering from cough, cold and fever and after checkup they are found to be suffering from pneumonia. Treatments are given to such patients immediately.

There is very little difference between the symptoms of pneumonia and the coronavirus. Those who are suffering from these symptoms must seek immediate diagnosis and treatment.

Regarding the apprehension of the people about the coronavirus, the medical experts say that in the initial phase of the pandemic the people faced a lot of difficulties due to non availability of information about the virus and shortage of doctors.

But now they believe that by following the protocols, the coronavirus patients can easily get treated. Hence, instead of harboring a fear about the disease they should have a positive mindset to concentrate on their treatment.