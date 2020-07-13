Hyderabad: SSC girl stops her marriage, takes She Team’s help

Hyderabad: Gone are the days when girls used to remain silent over their early marriage and alliance which they didn’t like. Today girls have become empowered and are raising their voice for their rights.

In one such incident a girl not only stopped her marriage but lodged a complaint against her parents in government department. The incident occurred in Shadnagar of Farooq Nagar Mandal. According to sources, parents of an 18-year-old girl, who was declared SSC passed this year, arranged her marriage with a boy of Shahabad. The marriage was scheduled to take place on July 31.

Preparations of the marriage were in full swing but the girl was not ready for the marriage, she wanted to study further. She found no other way but to approach She Team. She called Cyberabad She Team and also submitted a written complaint to officials of ICDS.

ICDS authorities called Nagamani’s parents and counselled them. On the request of the girl she was shifted to Sakhi Home located at Vanasthalipuram. As the girl wanted to study and her parents opposed it, she was fed up with her parents’ behaviour; so she had requested to shift her in any hostel.

Source: Siasat news