Hyderabad: Student dies in road accident at Santosh Nagar

By News Desk|   Updated: 7th October 2021 1:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: A student died on the spot while his friend sustained injuries in an accident that occurred late Wednesday night in the Santosh Nagar police jurisdiction.

According to the police, Suresh (20), a student and a resident of Shivajinagar, Uppuguda was travelling with his friend on his bike. While taking a U-turn on the Santosh Nagar road, a topper lorry hit the bike from behind, resulting in the death of Suresh. His friend has sustained injuries, the police said.

Santoshnagar police have registered a case in this regard.   

