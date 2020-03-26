Hyderabad: Supermarkets allow customers with masks only

Hyderabad: Many supermarkets across Hyderabad have made it mandatory for their customers to come wearing masks.

Those who come for shopping without masks were not being allowed to enter these supermarkets.

Notices with such announcements have been posted at the entrance of many supermarkets in the twin cities.

Apart from insisting on masks, the supermarkets have also started ‘marking’ the floor to ensure customers can maintain a safe distance from one another.

Customers are also urged to be disciplined and wait in queue for their turn to get inside

