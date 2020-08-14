Hyderabad: Tahsildar caught red-handed with 1 Crore bribe amount

Hyderabad: In an swift operation sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday night caught red-handed a Tahsildar while accepting 1 crore 10 lakhs bribe amount at his residence.

According to the official sources B Nagaraju, who is working Tahslidar Keesara Mandal under Medchal-Malkajgiri district allegedly demanded bribe for favouring one real estate firm by name Satya realtors for in connection with 28 acres venture.

Aggrieved with the illegal demand the realtors have lodged a complaint with the ACB, upon which a trap was laid at his residence and he was caught red-handed while accepting bribe.

However the ACB have also recovered the tainted money from his possession and arrested him immediately. Few other accomplices of the accused officer have also been taken into custody and being produced before the court.