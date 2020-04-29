Hyderabad: Tailors say, “Let us operate to fulfill Ramadan orders”

Hyderabad: Tailors in Telangana are appealing to the authorities to operate at a certain level to meet requests from customers for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mohammed Abdul Khader, owner of Noorani Libaas said this also bring in income, which is crucial for salary payments workers — local and migrant.

“We cannot operate online as the clothes are 100 percent custom-made, and we do understand the reasons behind having the lockdown amidst the coronavirus pandemic. All we ask is to open on these two important months so that we can finish up the orders. Some of the customers engaged our services before the lockdown started,” he added.

He is now working with limited resources because thread and fabric shops were also closed since March 23.

Had it not been for this current situation, designer Mohammed Shujath, who is owns his store name Big Boss would usually be busy with work and orders during this time of the year.

Shujath elaborates, “Nowadays, I spend my time working on orders that have been made by my customers pre-lockdown. I even had some of the workers from neighboring states but due to the pandemic they are not willing to work. I have taken up some contracts to sew face masks and PPE kits so that I will have enough money to get through this month.”

Khader, whose store mainly caters to male customers with his kurta pajama, pathani and jibba, has remained closed since the lockdown.

He mentions, “Luckily, I stocked up on some materials earlier and I communicate with my customers via WhatsApp.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.