Hyderabad: Tameer-e-Millat condemns Islamophobia at its annual Milad meet

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Tameer-e-Millat (AIMTM) condemned Islamophobia and expressed its concern for the growing menace in the name of Islam and the role of certain media houses for their biased, provocative and inflammatory propaganda against the Muslim community during the 72nd annual Milad public meeting held today at exhibition grounds Nampally.

The AIMTM extended their support to the ongoing farmer agitation and urged the central government to accept the demands of farmers who are protesting for the last year. A resolution was passed demanding the same from the central government.

The organisation passed two more resolutions in which it condemned the mob lynching incidents, Delhi riots of 2020, arresting of innocent Muslim youth as well as eminent Islamic scholars with “baseless” allegations of forced religious conversions.

Hundreds of people attended the 72nd annual public meet at exhibition grounds Nampally.

The 72nd annual Milad public meeting was held to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed.

Islamic scholar and former Rajya Sabha member Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi was the chief guest of the annual public meeting. In his address, he said, “Prophet Muhammed is the all-time great reformist whose teachings of equality, rights for human and women, and even all living beings brought a revolution of thoughts, strategies and concepts.”

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) acting general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that societal reforms begin from home and urged Muslims to give due time to their family members.

“Women rights must be honoured,” he added. “people spend exorbitant money on dowry and extravagant weddings but they do not give female members of the family their due share as decreed by the Shariah (Islamic jurisprudence),” Maulana Rahmani said.

Former Rajya Sabha member Maulana Obaidullah Khan Azmi addressing annual Milad public meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, AIMPLB Secretary Maulana Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani urged Muslims to “work for the rights of their spouses, oppressed members of the society, the working labour and other deprived pockets of the community in line with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammed.”

Delivering the presidential address, Tameer-e-Millat president Ziauddin Nayyar reiterated the importance of Tameer e Millat’s Milad programs, “especially in contemporary times which are challenging for Indian Muslims”.

Earlier, chairman of Reception Committee Syed Aneesuddin welcomed the gathering while Tameer-e-Millat secretary Omer Ahmed Shafeeq presented the annual report of the organisation. The former president of the American Federation of Muslims of India Dr Khutbuddin Mohammed was also present on this occasion. Every year, the Tameer e Millat organizes grand public meetings on the occasion of Milad un Nabi.