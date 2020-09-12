Hyderabad: Tantrik molests teenage girl, booked

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old Tantrik allegedly molested a teenage girl. Later, he reportedly forced her to marry him.

The accused person who is identified as Ramesh Babu came in contact with the victim’s mother in 2018. After the demise of the victim’s father, he used to visit her house for poojas.

After visiting her house a couple of times, he claimed that the victim is “possessed”. Talking about the solution, the Tantrik said that he needs to perform a special pooja.

On the pretext of healing her, the accused reportedly molested her.

Later, he started harassing and forcing her to marry him.

Vexed up with the harassment, the girl approached Banjara Hills police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint received from the girl, the police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.