Hyderabad: Task force arrests two fake doctors in city

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, west zone team have busted a team of two fake doctors in city. Mohammed Shoaib Subhani Mohammed Abdul Mujeeb who were running a hospital by name “Sameer Hospital”, at Asif Nagar Road, Mehdipatnam

The duo are not having any valid qualification, and posing as doctors and cheating innocent people by putting their lives in danger to gain easy money. One had studied till tenth class and another degree drop out.

The accused Mohammed Shaoib Subhani is native of Hyderabad. He completed Intermediate and discontinued from B.Com II year in the year 2006. In the year 2011 he started a school on the name of “Global Techno School”, at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. In the year 2017 he started business on the name of “Sameer Hospital, another accused Mohammed Abdul Mujeeb had studied upto SSC, after completion of studies he started working as Director of M.M. Hospital, Humayun Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. from the year 2017 he started working as Managing Director to Sameer Hospital.

Though both were not doctors were profession but were cheating public. The police have seized Registration of Certificate issued by D.M. & H.O. on the name of Sameer Hospital and Xerox copy of Aadhar card on the name of Dr Mohd.Abdul Mujeeb from their possession