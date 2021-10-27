Hyderabad: Taskforce and Jubilee Hills police seized 26 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested today by task force officials of the north zone team and Jubilee hills police station for peddling ganja or marijuana in the state.

According to police the accused have been identified as 30-year-old Vakada Madhan and 23-year-old Basanaboyina Yugandhar, who are residents of Yousufguda and natives of Anakapalli in Vishakapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. According to the police, both reportedly illegally smuggled marijuana from their native place to Hyderabad.

During the arrest, task force officials seized 26 kilograms of marijuana and two mobile phones from the accused. Vakada was the main supplier of drugs. About six months back he migrated to Hyderabad from his native place and worked as a lighting and decoration boy on film shooting sets, said a press note from the Hyderabad police.

The insufficient income forced him to commit a crime, the police claimed. The accused then reportedly went to Dhoolpet and developed contacts with local ganja sellers, and convinced them that he can provide a good amount of marijuana from Vizag, stated police.

From then, Vakada started procuring the drug from the Paderu Agency area in Vizag and peddled to Hyderabad in private busses and sold them at higher prices. Recently, Vakada along with his associate Basanaboyina procured about 26 kilograms of marijuana from the Paderu Agency area and brought it to Hyderabad. He kept the drug at his rented house and sold it to people at higher prices, the police added.

Task force officials later handed over the two accused persons along with seized material to the Jubilee Hills police for further investigation.