Hyderabad: Teacher sends vulgar messages to student, held

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of crime against children, a teacher reportedly sent vulgar messages and objectionable photos to a girl student, aged 15 years.

As per the details of the case, the physics teacher took the girl’s contact number during online classes in order to clear her doubts.

Later, the teachers reportedly started sending vulgar messages. He also started video callings. On WhatsApp, he sent objectionable photos.

When the girl tried to complaint to social science teacher, he also started conversation in vulgar manner.

When the parents of the girl came to know about it, they approached the police and lodged a complaint against the teachers.

Cyberabad Police registered a case against the two teachers. They were reportedly taken into custody.

