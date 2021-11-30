Hyderabad: Teenage girl ends life after being scolded by parents

Hyderabad: Scolded by parents for not concentrating on her studies, a teenage girl died by suicide after she reportedly jumped in front of a train at Maula Ali railway station on Monday.

The girl, identified as Sirisha, was a second-year intermediate student, studying at a college in Hyderabad. The girl, who was residing with her parents in Malkajgiri, was reportedly depressed after her parents scolded her on Sunday night.

The Government Railway police have registered a case.

