Hyderabad: Theft reported at old MLA quarters, 14 tola gold stolen

Hyderabad: A theft took place at old MLA quarters from the city. 14 tolas of gold and Rs.10,000 have been stolen in the incident .

According to Narayanaguda police, the theft took place at MS-3 quarter belonging to Malkajgiri MLA Myanpally Hanumantha Rao.

The friend of Hanumantha Rao Amarnath Babu who is a native of Bodhan is living in the quarters. Babu went to bodhan to celebrate Sankranti festival and returned to the city on 23rd of this month. When he opened the suit case on January 25 of this month, he did not find the valuables.

Babu inquired about it among his friends and driver but did not get any satisfying answer.

He also brought the issue to the notice of State Assembly secretary but in vain. Left with no option, he lodged a complaint with Narayanaguda police on Friday night . The police said that the victim had expressed doubts on his driver.

They said that they were now inquiring the driver and the servant of Amaranath Babu. The police is inquiring the case now.