Hyderabad: Three arrested with 16 kgs of marijuana

Hyderabad: Police on Friday arrested three persons under Kulsumpura jurisdiction with 16 kgs of marijuana and seized one bike and two cell phones from them.

According to police, the accused have been acquainted with each other and were frequently involved in social vices. Accused Vikas Jadav has continued his illegal business of selling Ganja despite a history of arrests in NDPS Act cases in the limits of P/S Mangalhat.

The police blame him for luring other accused N.Manikanta, K.Satish and Satya Vishnu into the weed business by showing them the margin of heavy profits and easy money.

The accused allegedly obtained marijuana at the rate of 5,000-6,000 per kg and sold it for about 8,000 to 10,000 per kg in both wholesale and loose quantities.

They allegedly obtained 16 kgs of marijuana a few days back and were ready to sell it after disturbing it into three bags.

While passing by Venkateshwara, Jiyaguga, the Kulsumpura police intervened them based on their suspicious movements and apprehended them, police said.