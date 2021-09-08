Hyderabad: Three newborns die at Niloufer Hospital in 24 hours

Hyderabad: Niloufer Hospital for Women and Children is once again in the news for wrong reasons. It has come to the fore that in the last 24 hours, three newborns died in the hospital due to the alleged negligence of doctors.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people from Hyderabad and the state visit the government hospital to seek treatment. But the alleged careless response from the administrative staff and inattentiveness of the doctors have turned this hospital into a hellish experience for poor people.

It has been alleged that the doctors and the staff’s behaviour towards people, especially Muslim women, have been derogatory. The financially starved thousands of women approach the hospital for the birth of the child or for the free treatment of their children. However, the pathetic condition of the hospital and the alleged careless attitude of the doctors and the staff towards these poor people have led to the deaths of children.

The security personnel also reportedly use foul language against patients. At present, due to the outbreak of seasonal diseases, many children are getting diagnosed with fever for which appropriate measures need to be taken in the hospital.