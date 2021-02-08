Hyderabad: Three-year-old crushed under wheels of TSRTC bus

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th February 2021 12:08 pm IST
Hyderabad: Three-year-old crushed under wheels of TSRTC bus
Representational Image Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy died on the spot after he came under the wheels of a TSRTC bus at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on Sunday.

According to the Afzal Gunj police, the boy has been identified as Mohammed Aahan, resident of Kishan Bagh, got off an RTC bus with his parents and his parents were reportedly busy collecting their luggage as all the passengers got down when bus driver ran over the bus on the child. The driver could not see the boy because he was so close to the front of the bus.

As per the media reports, the incident occurred at 2 p.m. The boy and his parents went to Nizamabad district to attend a function. When they returned to the city, they got down at MGBS.

The bus driver K. Ajith Singh was taken into custody.

Police have registered a case under Section 304-A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation.

The body was shifted to Osmania general hospital morgue for autopsy.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 8th February 2021 12:08 pm IST
Back to top button