Hyderabad: Tiger cub named after soldier who died in Galwan Valley

By Sameer Published: 15th August 2020 11:16 pm IST
Tiger cub

Hyderabad: A royal Bengal tiger cub at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, has been named as ‘Santosh’ in honour of late Colonel Santosh Babu on the occasion of Independence Day.

Col. Santosh Babu

Paying tribute to the Indian soldier Col. Santosh Babu, who was among the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash, the zoological park authority named one of the three cubs of a female Royal Bengal tigress after him.

Recently, a female Royal Bengal Tigress, Asha gave birth to three cubs during the lockdown period. Out of three male cubs, one has been named ‘Santosh’ and the other two cubs are named ‘Surya’ and ‘Sankalp’.

Zoological park

The zoological park also celebrated the 74th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, N Kshitija, curator of the Park said, “This day is celebrated as a festival of India, which has come into being after long struggle and sacrifice.”

Source: ANI
