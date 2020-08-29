Hyderabad to have 100 more Basti Dawakhanas in two months: KTR

Hyderabad: The city to soon have 100 more basti Dawakhanas. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao has announced opening of some more Basti Dawakhanas (urban dispensaries) to provide medical services free of cost to the poor in Greater Hyderabad limits.

KTR held a review meeting on Basti Dawakhanas with officials and said that they received good responses from the poor, leading to an increased demand for a few more Dawakhanas. Currently, 197 dispensaries were providing services the number will increase to 300 soon.

Basti Dawakhanas provide 53 kinds of free services such as OPD Consultation, basic lab diagnosis, free medicines, antenatal and postnatal care, services, and screening for non-communicable diseases such as BP, Blood sugar. Presently, each Basti Dawakhana is registering about 100 plus outpatients per day.

He asked the officials to set up 100 more Basti Dawakhanas and make them operational within the coming two months Currently, 197 dispensaries were providing services the number will increase to 300 soon.

And altogether, a total of 25 thousand citizens are receiving OP services through the Basti Dawakhanas per day. Minister instructed the officials to ensure that every division which has a huge population of urban poor in GHMC limits should have one or more Basti Dawakhanas. KTR also instructed the officials to set up Basti Dawakhanas at 2 BHK Dignity Housing Sites for the convenience of residents.