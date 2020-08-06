Hyderabad to have more rain gardens

Hussain Saify

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is looking forward to have more rain gardens in the city. Gardens come with an aesthetic look and are very helpful in storm water management in times of heavy rains which cause floods.

The issue of water stagnation which ultimately causes diseases like Malaria and Dengue can be easily fought if there are such gardens more in number.

The works on the Begumpet flyover and Kukatpally naala have come close to completion. Species like canna, vetiver typha latifolia, ipomea carnea and cyperus alterniforus are being planted in the rain garden in order to improve the water quality.

HMDA is also working on Uppal Bhagayath layout which covers 650 metres of area along the nala of Nalla Cherur near Asian Cinemas in Uppal

Along with the beautification in the city, the officials are also focusing on developing the avenue plantation and boulder apron works to avoid soil erosion in the rain garden.

The work began two weeks ago and it is expected to be completed by October 15 according to an official.

Due to poor monitoring many such nallas have become a home solid waste and plastic bags which in return contribute massive choke of drainages and nallas. This further leads to stagnation of water on roads creating a fertile ground for the spread of mosquito related diseases.