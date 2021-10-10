Hyderabad to witness warm days, no rainfall for next 3 days

Hyderabad: After two bouts of heavy rains in the last two days, the city will remain dry for the next three days at least, said a weather forecast from the state government on Sunday.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPD), very light to moderate showers are expected in the next three days at a few isolated places in Hyderabad.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 114.6mm was recorded at Saidabad. The highest maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius was recorded at Mehdipatnam and the lowest minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Qutubullapur.

The maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperatures to be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius after Sunday.

Heavy rains due to thunderstorms on October 8 and 9 had added to the woes of citizens in Hyderabad, as the stormy weather led to huge traffic jams in many areas like Nampally, Moazzam Jahi Market, Basheerbagh, Hyderguda, Lakdikapul, Abids, Koti, Somajiguda, Punajgutta, Ameerpet, Begumpet and Secunderabad.

Overflowing drains submerged roads in Amberpet, Golnaka, Kachiguda, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Hayatnagar and other areas. Due to the situation, Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was on the field to clear waterlogging.

Moreover, until a day ago on Saturday, dozens of colonies in and around Hyderabad remained inundated due to heavy rains. At least 50 bikes were also damaged when the compound wall of Shiva Ganga cinema theatre collapsed in the Dilsukhnagar area under the Saroor Nagar police station on the night of October 8.†m

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred when people were coming out of the theatre after the first show. Rainwater had entered the theatre and apparently weakened the compound wall. Moreover, two persons were washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed the Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on October 8.

People in the affected colonies complained that the municipal authorities were not taking steps to improve the drainage system and that they have been facing problems every year.