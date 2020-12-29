Hyderabad tops in chicken sales, 6 lakh kgs sold daily

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad is ruling supreme in the country in terms of chicken sales. Delhi and Bangalore occupy second and third places respectively. The volume of chicken sales in Hyderbad is 6 lakh kgs per day, whereas it is 5.5 lakh kgs in Delhi and 5 lakh kgs in Bangalore.

Hyderabad is fast gaining a reputation of being a city of “chicken lovers”. People prefer to consume this delicacy in breakfast, lunch and dinner. The city has witnessed an increase in chicken consumption after the COVID-19 crisis.

“Chicken is full with protein and is easily affordable by every section of the society, which lead to its increased sales,” says a report of Chicken Traders, adding, “Chicken sales had witnessed a great spike after the unlock period while the sales of meat continue to be static.”

The non-veg market figures show that the chicken dishes maintain a leading position across the city. People from different walks of life order their favourite chicken dishes online, as per a survey conducted by food delivery operators in the city.