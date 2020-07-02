Hyderabad tops in flouting social distancing norms

Hyderabad: With social distancing norms gone for a toss, the Hyderabadis on the top of list for flouting the COVID-19 lockdown norms. Though there has been incessant surge in the corona virus cases in GHMC but public is least bothered towards the dangerously growing trend.

Public in Hyderabad have been in the forefront of violating Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act, which is being implemented by the Central and State Governments. The statute is effective since March 22. These cases have been attributed to non-compliance with social distance and seemingly leaving during lockdown.

According to police sources, Hyderabad topped the list with 14,346 cases. Next is the Khammam Commissionerate (6,372 cases).

They were identified by CC TV cameras equipped with artificial intelligence technology. Among the mass violations, Vanaparthi district was the first with 846 cases and the Hyderabad Commissionerate came second with 585 cases.

The police have fined 3,288 people across the stae and they have been charged under Disaster Management Act.