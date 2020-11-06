Hyderabad traffic cop runs through heavy traffic to clear way for ambulance

Hyderabad: A traffic police personnel in Hyderabad ran for more than a kilometre to clear traffic for an ambulance carrying a patient during peak traffic hours on Wednesday.

Stepping beyond his call of duty, G Babji, the traffic police personnel, was seen asking people to make way for the ambulance. The video of the cop went viral with people heaping praises.

Moreover, a tweet shared on the official Twitter handle of Hyderabad City Police shows, Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad City Commissioner honouring him with a memento.

“Sri Anjani Kumar appreciated and honoured with a memento to Sri G.Babji, Police Constable Officer of Abids Traffic Police Station,” Hyderabad City Police wrote on Twitter. 

Source: ANI

