Hyderabad traffic police arrange green channel for live organ

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday facilitated the transport of live organs (lungs) by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying them.

The police arranged a green channel for transportation of lungs from Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad.

The medical team carrying the organ in the ambulance left Yashoda Hospital at 12:03 p.m. and reached KIMS Hospital at 12:16 p.m. The distance of 11 kilometres was covered in 13 minutes without any traffic obstructions.

The hospital management appreciated the service rendered by Hyderabad traffic police for their service to a noble cause and saving one precious life. This year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated organ transport 29 times.