Hyderabad Traffic Police to take action against noise polluting vehicles

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police decided to take action against the noise polluting vehicles especially the two-wheelers (bullet) with noisy silencers.

Since the city is facing the menace of noise polluting vehicles for some time, the traffic police has started a campaign against the owners of such vehicles. The cops will use sound meters to measure the decibels of sound levels.

Special teams are formed at Panjagutta, SR Nagar, and Saifabad Police stations to look out for noise-polluting vehicles. Owners of such vehicles will be fined Rs. 5000 under motor vehicle act.

According to the traffic police, the noise level of the vehicles must not exceed 50 decibels. However, the noise levels recorded in Abids, Kothi, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Jubilee Hills, Khairtabad, Panjagutta and Ambarpeth range from 80 to 120 decibels.