Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Eid-ul-Adha prayers

.Hyderabad: In wake of ensuing Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Hyderabad,the City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar

on Monday notified traffic regulation at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank on July 21 from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM.

According to the notification Vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh and proceeding towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura crossroads from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM . The motorists should park vehicles at parking places . During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura crossroads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul etc.

Parking area at Zoo Park.: All vehicular traffic coming from Shivarampally and Danamma huts and proceeding towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts crossroads from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM and they should park their vehicles atDanamma Huts crossroads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta and so on. Parking places are provided at: 1. Yousuf Parking, Mazaar Parking, Jayesh Parking, Modern Saw Mill parking in front of Eidgah main road, Mir Alam filter bed and Yadav Parking for four Wheelers.

All vehicular traffic coming from Kalapather towards and proceeding the Eidgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Kalapather L&O PS from 8.00 AM to 11.30 AM and they should park vehicles at parking places mentioned below. During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta parking places provided at Bhayya Parking, Modern Petrol bunk, BNK Colony.

For prayers at Hockey grounds Masab Tank, tThe General Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank, Via. Ayodya Junction (Left turn) Khiartabad, , RTA Office, Khairtabad (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel.

The Traffic police has appealed the public to follow the traffic restrictions for smooth passing of prayers.