Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for four-lane Bahadurpura flyover

The restrictions will be imposed till the completion of works.

By News Desk|   Updated: 7th October 2021 10:53 am IST
Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for four-lane Bahadurpura flyover
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate proper control and regulate traffic in connection with the construction of four-lane flyover at Bahadurpura in the old city, the Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday issued traffic restrictions.

The restrictions will be imposed till the completion of works, the city police said in a release.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses, coming going towards Puranapul from Aramghar would be diverted at Aramghar towards Mailardevpally – Bandlaguda – MBNR X Roads – Chandrayangutta – IS Sadan – Saidabad – Nalgonda crossroads and vice-versa.

MS Education Academy

General traffic — including cars, autos, motorcycles would move from Aramghar to Puranapool as usual. The traffic police has advised people to take alternative roads to avoid congestion and asked to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure a free flow of traffic.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button