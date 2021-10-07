Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for four-lane Bahadurpura flyover

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate proper control and regulate traffic in connection with the construction of four-lane flyover at Bahadurpura in the old city, the Hyderabad traffic police on Wednesday issued traffic restrictions.

The restrictions will be imposed till the completion of works, the city police said in a release.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses, coming going towards Puranapul from Aramghar would be diverted at Aramghar towards Mailardevpally – Bandlaguda – MBNR X Roads – Chandrayangutta – IS Sadan – Saidabad – Nalgonda crossroads and vice-versa.

General traffic — including cars, autos, motorcycles would move from Aramghar to Puranapool as usual. The traffic police has advised people to take alternative roads to avoid congestion and asked to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure a free flow of traffic.