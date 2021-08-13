Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed ahead of Independence Day event

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday imposed vehicular traffic restrictions and notified parking arrangements for those participating in the Independence day event at Golconda Fort on Sunday.

City police commissioner Anjani Kumar notified that the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 7 am to 12 noon and will be used for A, B & C car pass holders who are invited to attend the event on Sunday, August 15.

All the invitees coming on vehicles with A, B & C car Passes from Sec’bad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam side are requested to come via: Rethi Bowli & Nanal Nagar Junctions and take left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House Flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda junction right turn Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort Gate.

After alighting “A” Car pass holder should park their vehicles on the main road in front of the Fort main Gate i.e. towards Fateh Darwaza Road; “B” Car pass holder should park their vehicles at Golconda Bus stop which is 50 meters away from the main gate and “C” car pass holders should to park their vehicle at Foot ball/Boys grounds by taking right turn near Golconda Bus stop, the city police said.

It also listed routes for other invitees.

Upon completion of celebrations including flag hoisting ceremony from 10:30 am to 12 noon, the general public coming from seven tombs towards Golconda fort will be diverted from Golf club, Jamali Darwaza to facilitate the easy passage of invitees from Banjara Darwaza.

And the general public coming from under Langar house fly over will be diverted at Bada bazaar junction towards GHMC Island to facilitate the easy passage of invitees.

Independence day celebrations at Golconda Fort

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be unfurling the national flag at 10:30 am.

After formation of Telangana state in 2014, Rao had shifted the venue of Independence Day parade from the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad to the Golconda Fort to highlight its rich cultural heritage. The Republic Day celebrations however, continued at Parade Grounds.

However, last year, the Independence Day, Republic Day and State Formation Day celebrations were held at Public Gardens, Nampally.

Traffic restriction at Secunderabad Parade Grounds

Traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and N.C.C Junction and traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted from 8 am to 10 am.