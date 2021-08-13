Hyderabad treats bibliophiles with unique book fair

Hyderabad: On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, Hyderabad Metro Rail in partnership with ‘Kitab Lovers’ is hosting a unique Book Fair at Expo Galleria Punjagutta metro station.

With the concept of ‘Load the Box’ offer, this fair has a free entry for everyone from August 12th to 15th 2021 starting at 10 am and concluding at 9 pm.

During the first two days of the book fair, thousands of people thronged the Expo Galleria at Panjagutta Metro Station and explored the wide range of books on the display.

Some of key highlights of the books included those of the Collected Works of William Shakespeare, Harry Potter and works of authors viz. JK Rowling, Agatha Christie, Ruskin Bond, Jeffrey Archer, Ken Follett, Orhan Pamuk, Khalid Husseini, Steven Covey, et al to name a few.

The Unique Selling Proposition (USP) of the fair is that one can avail ‘Load the Box’ offer wherein three types of box sizes are available with three very reasonable flat-price tags. One can buy any of those boxes and stack up as many books as one can, with the box lid closed flat. Another attraction at the fair is that the people can also sell their books to receive a decent discount on their purchases.

Organised by the New-Delhi based startup Kitablovers, this is a one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box. Just grab a box, pay for it and fill it with as many books as you can. One can choose from ‘money saver’ box at Rs 1,100 (fits 10-13 books), ‘wealth box’ at Rs 1,650 (fits 17-20 books) or ‘treasure box’ at Rs 2,750 (fits 30-33 books).