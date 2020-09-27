Hyderabad: TRS leader booked for rape of Muslim girl

Hyderabad: Moinabad police in Cyberabad have registered a rape and abettment to commit suicide case against a local TRS leader. Nazia Begum who allegedly committed suicide in Moinabad on September 25 after Madhu Yadav sexually assaulted her.

The Moinabad police have earlier registered a case under IPC section 354(Outraging Modesty of a woman) and 306 (Abettment to commit suicide) but after investigation the police have altered the section 376 (Rape) from 354.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of police Rajendra Nagar K Ashok Chakravarthy the police are gathering evidence in the case against Madhu Yadav.

Nazia Begum was found hanging at the residence of Madhu Yadav four days ago, the kin of the deceased alleged that the TRS leader had allegedly raped her forcing her to end the live.

Investigation is under way by the police and forensic evidence is being gathered.