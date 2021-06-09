Hyderabad: TSRTC to issue new student bus passes from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The greater Hyderabad zone on Monday has made elaborate arrangements for smooth issual of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation(TSRTC) student bus passes for the academic year 2021-2022 duly following COVID-19 protocol.

Students have to apply online for all types of bus passes such as free, route, student general, student greater, student special, student exclusive and district route passes on the TSRTC official website, except students upto class 5th.

Submission of the online applications will commence from June 10, and students bus passes will be issued from June 15.

How to apply for the bus pass for above class 5:

Existing institutions have to obtain passwords and new institution must obtain a bus pass code (both user ID and password) by registering all the courses offered in the institution on the submission of requisite documents along with the payment receipt of administrative charges at buss pass section, second floor, Secunderabad, before issual of bus passes to the students.

The bus passes will be issued to those students belonging to the institution that has paid the administrative charges.

Government institutions and aided institutions are exempted from paying the administrative charges on submission of requisite documents.

All the private, government and aided educational institutions shall have to submit the list of documents as the proforma sheet available on the website under the name “Administrative charges details” along with the payment acknowledgment receipt of the administrative charges at bus pass section at Secunderabad.

Apart from private institutions government and aided institutions shall also submit the institutions data as per proforma sheet available on the website.

The details of user ID (buss pass code) and password will be forwarded to the mobile no. of the head of the institution as mentioned in the proforma sheet.

How to apply for the bus pass upto class 5 student:

Students studying upto class 5 can download the application form from TSRTC official website or collect the application form from any nearby bus pass center and obtain the free bus pass.

With the application form latest colour passport size photo attested and certified by the head of the school/institution.

How to apply online :

Step 1: Students studying above class 5 has to visit the website.

Step 2: The online application form filled by the students shall be saved under the institution name and code.

Step 3: SMS will be sent to the student’s registered mobile no. and store the SMS for future use.

Step 4: After applying for the student bus pass through online, he/she has to get a print of the computer generated application form and get it attested by the principal and ensure that application form has been forwarded to TSRTC by the headmaster/principal/director/dean of the institution.

Step 5: Students need to login into website after thorough verification whether he/she is a bonafide student of that institution etc.., so as to enable TSRTC to issue concessional bus pass to the students.

